Amy Schumer and Husband Change Baby’s Name for This One Hilarious Reason

Amy Schumer revealed she and husband Chris Fischer changed their son Gene’s name after a very startling realization. The comedian and chef welcomed their first child together in May 2019, and he officially has a new name.

Gene, who was born on May 5, was originally given the middle name Attell after Schumer’s comic friend Dave Attell.

The problem comes when the names are strung together: As Schumer explains, “Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son “Genital.'”

The New York Post reports the new name is a nod to both Attell and Schumer’s dad, whose middle name is also David.

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in February 2018, days after the duo made their relationship official on social media. Eight months later, Schumer revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

