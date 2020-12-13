Socialite Life
Anti-foodie Anderson Cooper tells Ina Garten his son has better taste in food than he does
Anti-foodie Anderson Cooper tells Ina Garten his son has better taste in food than he does

by
December 13, 2020
Wyatt Cooper Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper/Instagram

Anderson Cooper, Ina Garten, Wyatt Cooper

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Anderson Cooper‘s 7 month old son Wyatt is already a foodie.

The CNN journalist told the Food Network’s Ina Garten on the show Full Circle that Wyatt, who was born via surrogate earlier this year, is more open to new foods than his dad is.

Anderson joked, “I have a palate of a 5 year old, but apparently a 7 month old has a much better palate.”

Wyatt’s favorite cuisine includes lots of vegetables.

“He’s eating squash and broccoli and mashed cauliflower and mashed peas, none of which I would ever eat as a kid,” Anderson shared. “And I’m so thankful that he is.”

Anderson isn’t just a picky eater, though: He doesn’t really like any food. In 2018, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he preferred to drink Soylent, a meal replacement drink, instead of sitting down for a meal.

“I don’t care about food,” he told the outlet. “So I’m trying to replace all food with [Soylent] because it would be, like, three fewer decisions in a day.”

In Other News

