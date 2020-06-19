A judge has awarded pop singer Billie Eilish a restraining order against a man who repeatedly visited her family home.

The 18-year-old singer had previously been granted a temporary restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, but Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Dianna Gould-Saltman has extended it for three years.

The man had repeatedly visited Billie’s home in Los Angeles, even sitting on her porch to read a book.

The 24-year-old man from New York appeared at Billie’s home, which she shares with her parents, seven times on May 4th and 5th of this year.

The judge in Eilish’s case granted only a three-year restraining order, not one for five years as Eilish had requested, because Rousseau hadn’t made contact with Eilish and her family outside of those two days, but the order can be amended or extended if need be.

Eilish listened in to the Thursday hearing that was conducted under coronavirus restrictions, but did not speak.

She said in court documents that she and her family were frightened of Rousseau’s “erratic behavior,” adding: “While we waited for security, Mr Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.” Rousseau was finally arrested for trespassing.

What the court docs note really freaked out the family: Rousseau wasn’t wearing a face mask for most of the times he showed up, and he kept touching the doorknob and doorbell without gloves.

