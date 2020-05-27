Socialite Life
Brad Pitt Is One Proud Papa as Shiloh Turns 14
Brad Pitt Is One Proud Papa as Shiloh Turns 14

May 27, 2020
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with kids
Photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns 14 today, and Entertainment Tonight got some scoop from a source about Pitt’s relationship with Shiloh.

He’s very proud of the teen…and they’re also close.

“Shiloh is close to both of her parents,” ET‘s source said. “All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh’s birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake. Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters.”

2017 Toronto International Film Festival - "First They Killed My Father" Premiere
Shiloh Jolie Pitt attends the “First They Killed My Father” premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Getty Images)

Last month, Jolie gave a short update on how she and her family are during a live virtual event, telling the interviewer, “We’re all locked in, we’re doing all right.”

“Brad’s kids [Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11] are the most important thing to him,” the source continued. “He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children. He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far.”

World Premiere Of Disney's ‚ÄúMaleficent: Mistress Of Evil" - Red Carpet
Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt arrive at the premiere of Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil” at the El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As far as Brad and Angelina’s relationship, it has improved greatly.

“Brad and Angelina have come a long way,” the source said at the time. “To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they’re both dedicated to co-parenting. “

“Their kids have a custody schedule and that’s made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with kids
US film stars Brad Pitt (R) and Angelina Jolie (2nd R), accompanied by their children, arrive at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on July 28, 2013. Pitt is now here for the promotion of his latest movie “World War Z”. (Photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

