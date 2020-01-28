Hi, I’m Brad Pitt

Talk about a useless name tag. Many of this year’s Academy Award hopefuls gathered Monday for the annual Oscars Nominee Luncheon, and most politely declined the name tags offered at the door — except for Brad Pitt, inarguably one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

Upon entering the event, Pitt gamely pinned his assigned name tag to his gray suit. The laminated label read “Brad Pitt: Best Supporting Actor, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.”

Brad Pitt talks with Cynthia Erivo during the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

It doesn’t appear that any other A-listers chose to wear the identifying tag.

While chatting with fellow nominee Cynthia Erivo, who up for an Oscar for her role for Harriet, Pitt’s white tag stuck out as boldly as Erivo’s green coat.

Pitt, 56, already has won a SAG Award and Golden Globe Award for his role as Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

Twitter had a lot to say about this:

Love that Brad Pitt wore a name tag at the Oscars Nomineee Luncheon today. pic.twitter.com/sFiPgRAeHW — Maggie Carlo (@KOCOMaggie) January 28, 2020

Brad Pitt's name tag at the Oscars luncheon deserves its own Oscar pic.twitter.com/mIyjmbmGc6 — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) January 28, 2020

Everyone should aim to be as humble as Brad Pitt wearing a name tag to an Academy event. — Liz Hannah (@itslizhannah) January 28, 2020

Brad Pitt wearing a name tag at an Oscars lunch is my favorite thing today pic.twitter.com/sokWM4aYPL — Judy Carter (@justjudycarter) January 28, 2020

Love to see Greta Gerwig didn’t need a name tag but BRAD PITT did. 👸🏼#OscarLunch pic.twitter.com/XG7uOushu7 — Terry (@TeTancredi) January 28, 2020

"Hi, my name is Brad Pitt, in case you didn't see the name tag." – Brad Pitt to Cynthia Erivo pic.twitter.com/AuvPrqnqno — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) January 28, 2020

#BradPitt wearing a name tag to the #Oscars lunch is freaking hilarious 😂 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qEqO7lSnQ2 — Nick Fineman (@The_FineMan) January 28, 2020

Here are a few more photos of Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscar nominee luncheon.

Cynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt attend the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt talks with Cynthia Erivo during the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Brad Pitt talks with Cynthia Erivo during the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

