Hi, I’m Brad Pitt

By Michael Prieve 5
92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Inside Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Talk about a useless name tag. Many of this year’s Academy Award hopefuls gathered Monday for the annual Oscars Nominee Luncheon, and most politely declined the name tags offered at the door — except for Brad Pitt, inarguably one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

Upon entering the event, Pitt gamely pinned his assigned name tag to his gray suit. The laminated label read “Brad Pitt: Best Supporting Actor, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.”

92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Inside
Brad Pitt talks with Cynthia Erivo during the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

It doesn’t appear that any other A-listers chose to wear the identifying tag.

While chatting with fellow nominee Cynthia Erivo, who up for an Oscar for her role for Harriet, Pitt’s white tag stuck out as boldly as Erivo’s green coat.

Pitt, 56, already has won a SAG Award and Golden Globe Award for his role as Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

Twitter had a lot to say about this:

Here are a few more photos of Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscar nominee luncheon.

92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Inside
Cynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt attend the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Inside
Brad Pitt talks with Cynthia Erivo during the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Inside
Brad Pitt talks with Cynthia Erivo during the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

