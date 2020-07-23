A moment of silence please for the loss of Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise‘s romance.
The 47-year-old actor started dating the 39-year-old model last month following his split from wife Megan Fox but she ended things this week because she wanted to settle down and he wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, sources told TMZ.
Insiders also claimed that Tina had been getting abuse from fans of Megan, 34, and Brian and ”the bullying was disheartening and really affected her and definitely played a part in the breakup.”
Brian and Megan – who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly, 30 – have vowed to stay good friends for the sake of their three children.
■ A Cookie spinoff?! Taraji P. Henson is developing a spinoff series centered around her iconic Empire character Loretha “Cookie” Lyon at Fox, as part of a two-year first-look deal she has signed with the show’s producer 20th Century Fox Television. (Variety)
■ In a new interview, Katy Perry has opened up about her experiences with depression and her choice to take medication to help her mental health. (ET)
■ Mary Trump smacks down Megan McCain over McCain’s ridiculous questioning of Mary on The View regarding her new book. (Boy Culture)
■ This is amazing! Check out almost two hours worth of outtakes from the 80’s vogue documentary Paris Is Burning. (OMG BLOG)
■ Here is a photo from the meeting between Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill that Kanye West was so upset about. (Daily Mail)
■ Happy 16th anniversary Catwoman! (Go Fug Yourself)
■ Clint Eastwood wants it known that, contrary to what you may have seen on the internet, he is not endorsing CBD products. (TMZ)
■ Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich haven’t filed for divorce because she “wants him back.” (Celebitchy)
■ Guy Ritchie has been banned from driving for 6 months due to being caught and filmed by cyclist Mike van Erp for texting while driving.
■ One Direction: Happy 10th Anniversary!
