Martha Stewart was the talk of the internet yesterday (July 22, 2020) when she posted a very sexy Instagram photo of her in her pool in the Hamptons.
“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!”
Being Martha, she went on to share some history about the pool:
“When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine-free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!”
Chelsea Handler responded with a recreation of the photo and some praise for the lifestyle guru.
“I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”
Martha was flattered and responded to Chelsea’s comment:
“@chelseahandler Dear Chelsea I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and FUCKING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”
