Martha Stewart was the talk of the internet yesterday (July 22, 2020) when she posted a very sexy Instagram photo of her in her pool in the Hamptons.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!”

Being Martha, she went on to share some history about the pool:

“When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine-free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!”

Chelsea Handler responded with a recreation of the photo and some praise for the lifestyle guru.

“I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Martha was flattered and responded to Chelsea’s comment: