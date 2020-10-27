Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chris Evans Sets Another Beautiful Thirst Trap
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chris Evans Sets Another Beautiful Thirst Trap

by
October 27, 2020
Chris Evans Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" Booth Signing During Comic-Con International 2014
Getty Images

In today’s Quickies, Chris Evans, Lil Pump, Donald Trump, George Clooney, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

In the guise of posting an adorable photo of his dog Dodger, Chris Evans teases us with a photo of his bare hairy chest, nipple, and new Dodger tattoo.

2020 needed Chris Evans.

In Other News

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Crystal Kung Minkoff Becomes First RHOBH Asian American Cast Member

Chris Evans Sets Another Beautiful Thirst Trap

Check Out the Badass New Batwoman Javicia Leslie in Redesigned Batsuit

Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon Who Died At 36 With Moving Tribute

Alan Ritchson, John Stamos, Jason Derulo, and More Insta Snaps

Matthew McConaughey Son Levi Is a Little Mini-Me

The Week in Drag – Willam’s Halloween Costume Inspiration, Trixie and Katya Watch Scary Movies, the Vivienne Covers Dead or Alive and More!

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X