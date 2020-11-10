Socialite Life

Chrissy Teigen gushes over Luna’s ‘incredibly empathetic’ kindness to late baby Jack

by
November 10, 2020
Chrissy Teigen and Luna

Chrissy Teigen shared how her 4-year-old daughter, Luna, is dealing with the loss of the brother she never met.

“I’m just thinking a lot about Jack today. Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really,” Teigen, 34, captioned a video on Monday, showing Jack’s box of ashes that had just arrived. “We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini.”

Teigen shared that Luna placed a teddy bear, or as she called it a “therapy bear,” beside Jack’s ashes as well as a little treat, saying, “this is the cutest, most beautiful thing.”

Final Day Of Johnny Depp Libel Trial
The Excruciating Johnny Depp Libel Trial Is Finally Over, Now We Wait

“The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty,” Teigen said as she filmed a piece of the salty snack atop the box.

