Coachella 2020 Most Likely Postponed Until October 2020

The 2020 Coachella Music Festival is likely going to be pushed back from April to October as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The festival promoter Goldenvoice is working with officials on a plan to move the festival to the weekends of October 9 and October 16, according to Billboard.

The Stagecoach Music Festival, which always happens the weekend after Coachella’s second weekend, will possibly also be moved to the weekend of October 23.

There have already been several cases of Coronavirus in Riverside County, which is where the Coachella fairgrounds are located in California.

Billboard reports that it is unlikely that every artist currently on the lineup will be able to fit the postponed Coachella into their schedules, but if the headliners are able to make it work, the festival will probably be postponed. The outlet says that if the festival is not postponed, it likely will be canceled.

Yashar Ali of New York Magazine/HuffPost appears to have similar sources, who also tell him that, as of now, the same lineup is scheduled to perform. Coachella generally institutes a six-month radius clause after its April festival, so presumably, all artists performing wouldn’t have pre-existing tour dates in the region for October.

Scoop: A source familiar with the arrangements tells me that the Coachella festival will be postponed due to Coronavirus concerns and moved to the weekends of October 9 and 16.



As of now, the same lineup is confirmed to perform. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 10, 2020

