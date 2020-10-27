Socialite Life
Crystal Kung Minkoff Becomes First RHOBH Asian American Cast Member
Crystal Kung Minkoff Becomes First RHOBH Asian American Cast Member

by
October 27, 2020
Crystal Kung Minkoff and Rob Minkoff American Friends Of Covent Garden 50th Anniversary Celebration - Arrivals

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has added a new housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff for Season 11.

A source reveals to Entertainment Tonight that the 35-year-old entrepreneur is “very excited” for her new gig.

Crystal is the founder of Real Coco, which offers coconut products, such as milk, water, coffee creamer, and chips.

“Crystal is not a reality TV person, but she feels that Asians need more representation on TV,” the source says. “This was an opportunity that came to her and she felt a strong responsibility to pursue it.”

Rob Minkoff and Crystal Kung Minkoff2019 World of Children Hero Awards Benefit
Rob Minkoff, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Max Minkoff, and Zoe Minkoff attend the 2019 World of Children Hero Awards Benefit at The London West Hollywood on April 25, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for World of Children)

“Not only does Crystal want to highlight the diversity of those living in Beverly Hills, but she also wants to convey that one can be down to earth and live a simpler life in Beverly Hills as well,” the source adds of Crystal, who shares two children — Max, 8, and Zoe, 5 — with her husband of 13 years, Rob Minkoff, who is the director of the Academy Award-winning Disney animated feature, The Lion King.

Kung Minkoff will join Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley in Season 11, which will no longer feature former cast members Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards, who departed after the most recent season.

