No Cuba, the heavens aren’t going to do you much good this time around.
There have been 30 women (😲) who have accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping them, and now the Jerry Maguire actor has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday (August 17, 2020).
The assault allegedly took place after she met Gooding in the VIP section of a Greenwich Village lounge in August of 2013. Gooding then invited her for drinks at the Mercer Hotel and the two took a cab to the party spot in the heart of SoHo.
Once they arrived at the hotel, the actor requested that come with him to his room at the hotel so he could change his clothes.
According to Page Six, this is what happened next:
In the room, Gooding put on music by Mumford & Sons and began to undress — despite the woman trying to tell him she wanted to leave and go to the bar downstairs.
“Plaintiff was wearing a halter top dress that evening. Defendant finished taking off his clothes (he was now completely naked) and forcibly and without consent put one hand in her halter top to touch Plaintiff’s breasts and one hand up her dress,” the suit states.
Gooding then allegedly began to grope her while she told him “no” several times, according to the suit.
After the assault, the woman rushed “downstairs in order to meet her friend, and hurriedly left the hotel room,” according to the suit.
The actor’s lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, said the allegations were untrue.
“The allegations are false. It’s an event that took place seven years ago. No complaint was ever lodged. We believe the allegations and the complaint will be dismissed,” Heller told Reuters by phone.
30 allegations of groping and now this. Cuba, you’re not going to be able to smile and dance your way out of this one.
THE LATEST
- Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of 2013 Rape in New Lawsuit
- That Time Matt Bomer Rocked an Olive Leather Jacket While Promoting White Collar — PHOTOS
- Prosecutors Recommend Lori Loughlin Spend 2 Months in Prison for College Admissions Scandal
- Brad Pitt to Join Jennifer Aniston Reunite for ‘Fast Times’ Event
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show Fires Three Top Producers, Ellen Apologizes, Promotes tWitch to Co-Executive Producer
- Michelle Obama’s 2020 Democratic National Convention Speech in Full
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Megan Fox‘s new BF, Machine Gun Kelly, reads thirst tweets about him. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]
★ Rush Limbaugh remains awful, repeats crude sexist smear of Kamala Harris. [Towleroad]
★ David Blaine to attempt flying across the Hudson River with balloons. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Cardi B interviews Joe Biden, shares her long list of expectations. [Curt and Frank]
★ Akshaya Kubiak, aka Ash Armand on the Showtime series Gigolos, was charged last month with beating his girlfriend to death. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ A look at new next Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki‘s red carpet looks. They’re exquisite. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Tom Sykes was told about “Prince William having an affair” by a daughter of an earl. [Celebitchy]
★ Melania Trump does NOT want Donald to hold her hand. [Boy Culture]