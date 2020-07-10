Wall to wall carpeting? That is a no-no Demi Moore!

Fans are horrified after Demi Moore posted a photo to Instagram of her work-from-home set-up, where an open-plan office bathroom can be seen in the background.

In a recent promotion for her new podcast, Dirty Diana, the American actress shared photos of herself at home and offered fans a look at the bathroom she’s apparently been working from.

“Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on! First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13,” the 57-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself sitting on a floral couch with a laptop propped up on a rag-covered box in front of her – and a toilet visible to the left of her head.

On the wall next to the toilet, there’s a single panel of floor-to-ceiling rocks, with brown shag carpet appears to cover the entire room.

The floral bathroom couch Moore is sitting on was previously in her main living room, according to shots the star previously posted in lockdown.

A second shot of the bathroom shows an in-floor jacuzzi-style tub and the bottom of a Joan of Arc statue standing guard on top of it.

Photo via Demi Moore/Instagram

It is what some may call eclectic. I just call it a very bad case of decorating.

These are some of the best reactions to Demi Moore’s bathroom set up

Refuse to believe this is actually her bathroom — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) July 8, 2020

This is the strangest late 80s/early 90s looking bathroom I’ve ever seen. Especially with the threadbare couch. I kind of love it but ….@justdemi we need explanations! — Quinn Jack (@13QuinnJack) July 9, 2020

Anyone who thinks this is Demi Moore's bathroom and not her entire apartment has never lived in New York City. pic.twitter.com/FaPLi9YQTZ — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) July 9, 2020

starting a slack channel for the sole purpose us discussing why demi moore has both carpet and a couch in her bathroom pic.twitter.com/4NeLbJCVpF — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) July 8, 2020

imagining Demi Moore, driving down the road, spotting a couch, then "we gotta stop, that would look great in the bathroom". — Robert Alan (@rawbbie) July 8, 2020

Demi Moore got couch and a carpet in her bathroom.

And she wears her boots 🥾 in that bathroom.



Trying to understand why pic.twitter.com/IiGED6Kgyn — cease and desist from LA (@Adios_yuckTeeth) July 8, 2020

Still wish I had never seen that pic of Demi Moore’s bathroom — ReelLover (@InHollywoodland) July 9, 2020

At what point does a bathroom stop being a bathroom and become a living room?

