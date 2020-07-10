Wall to wall carpeting? That is a no-no Demi Moore!
Fans are horrified after Demi Moore posted a photo to Instagram of her work-from-home set-up, where an open-plan office bathroom can be seen in the background.
In a recent promotion for her new podcast, Dirty Diana, the American actress shared photos of herself at home and offered fans a look at the bathroom she’s apparently been working from.
“Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on! First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13,” the 57-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself sitting on a floral couch with a laptop propped up on a rag-covered box in front of her – and a toilet visible to the left of her head.
On the wall next to the toilet, there’s a single panel of floor-to-ceiling rocks, with brown shag carpet appears to cover the entire room.
The floral bathroom couch Moore is sitting on was previously in her main living room, according to shots the star previously posted in lockdown.
A second shot of the bathroom shows an in-floor jacuzzi-style tub and the bottom of a Joan of Arc statue standing guard on top of it.
It is what some may call eclectic. I just call it a very bad case of decorating.
These are some of the best reactions to Demi Moore’s bathroom set up
At what point does a bathroom stop being a bathroom and become a living room?
FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP
Beast 20 oz Navy Blue Tumbler – Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Coffee Ice Cup Double Wall Travel Flask
Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
EXCLUSIVE BONUS BEAST BUNDLE – With so many second-rate tumblers available on the market we wanted to set ourselves apart and be the best! Offering unrivaled value for money: 2 unbreakable steel straws, a free straw brush to make cleaning even easier & 1 splash proof lid presented in a beautiful Gift Box.
#1 INSULATION & TEMPERATURE RETENTION – Over engineered and tested against other leading brands. Our Tumblers match performance all day long and with our splash proof closable lid you can keep your drinks insulated and protected for longer!
THE LATEST
- Everyone Is Very Confused by Demi Moore’s Eclectic Open-Plan Bathroom
- And Now For Some News About Jake Gyllenhaal’s Penis and Other Penises
- Naya Rivera Surveillance Footage and 911 Call Audio Released as Search Enters Day Three
- Johnny Depp Libel Trial Day 3: Depp Calls Heard Marriage ‘A Crime Scene Waiting To Happen’
- Zendaya Made a Movie While in Quarantine with John David Washington
- Chris Evans and Lily James Are Not Maintaining Proper Social Distancing Guidelines
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Pose choreographer and Legendary judge Leiomy Maldonado is here to teach you the five elements of Vogue! [OMG BLOG]
★ Lawmaker Introduces “CAREN” act to outlaw false racially-motivated 911 calls. [Towleroad]
★ Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez keep buying up homes. Maybe because their love can’t be contained to just one mansion. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ A naked Liam Broady. We’re not complaining. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Despite the face covering, you definitely know this is Sarah Jessica Parker. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jennifer Aniston “has been… focusing on writing film scripts while in quarantine.” [Celebitchy]
★ Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) took to Twitter today to share his mug shot from his 1961 arrest for using a whites-only bathroom in Jackson, Mississippi, during the Freedom Rides. [Boy Culture]