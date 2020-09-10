In the least shocking Housewives news of the year, Denise Richards has decided to turn in her diamond and leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons. Bravo, Bravo, fucking Bravo.
Erika Jayne responded to the news with this tweet:
A representative for Richards confirmed to Variety that Richards will not return next season, following a very rough season for the actress which saw her battling claims of a reported sexual encounter with Brandi Glanville.
Richards also had a showdown with cast member, and now former friend, Lisa Rinna in the season finale over a cease-and-desist letter.
I still am not sure how this Denise/Brandi Glanville kept on going all season long (well, that probably has a lot to do with Rinna constantly talking about it). What it all comes down to is that the majority of the cast, sans Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais (who you know now will not be returning either), is that the women believed Brandi.
Even though Denise kept denying that anything sexual had happened with Brandi, and they weren’t really friends, the majority of the ladies didn’t believe her and accused Denise of lying. So, the only way that this “controversy” would have been settled is if Denise admitted to Brandi’s accusations.
There were some holes in Denise’s stories and some fumbles, but she denied what Brandi had said and Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Erika Jayne (she seemed to be more pissed at Denise’s husband than Denise) couldn’t accept that fact that Denise wasn’t going to admit to what Brandi accused her of and they were seemingly going to hound her forever until she gave in.
At this point, Denise really had no other choice but to quit the series.
News of Richards’ exit comes ahead of the second part of the three-episode reunion, which concludes the season on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Richards joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for Season 9, just ahead of the contentious exit of original cast member Lisa Vanderpump later that season.
- Denise Richards Has Left the Building! She Leaves RHOBH After Two Seasons
- Gus Kenworthy, Henry Cavill, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps
- Justin Bieber Gets Neck Tattoo, More Jamie King and Kyle Newman Drama, Chrissy Teigen on Bed Rest, Halsey, Kevin Hart and More
- Halle Berry Reflects on Fights With Bryan Singer While Shooting X-Men
- The First Epic Dune Trailer Is Here, Featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya — WATCH
- The Walking Dead to End After 11th Season, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride to Get Spinoff Series
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Dylan Sprouse says brother Cole Sprouse is having a “very cute” quarantine with KJ Apa. [OMG BLOG]
★ Kayleigh McEnany lies her way through brutal press briefing following revelations Trump betrayed public on COVID: WATCH. [Towleroad]
★ James Cameron lists Malibu mega mansion. Check it out! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual assault and battery in 1980s. [Curt and Frank]
★ New Order is back with its first new music in five years! Take a listen! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Naomi Osaka is making a statement with Her US open masks. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Selena Gomez: “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy… I don’t care.” [Celebitchy]
★ Singer Charlie Puth documented a quick change in a green room that left little to the imagination. [Boy Culture]