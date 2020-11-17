Restraining order filed against Diplo over revenge porn allegation

In today’s Quickies, Diplo, Richard Schiff, Eddie Van Halen, Isaiah Washington, Katherine Heigl, Supernatural, Dolly Parton, and more!

A Los Angeles woman has filed a restraining order against Diplo, or Thomas Wesley Pentz, county court records show. Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents the plaintiff, said she sought “to block Diplo from distributing revenge porn” allegedly “designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward.”

“I am representing [redacted] regarding her claims against Diplo,” Bloom said. (The Daily Beast is withholding the woman’s name to protect her privacy). “I’m very proud to represent her. As with all clients, we put her through an elaborate vetting process which she cleared. I find her to be very credible and to have corroborating evidence in support of her claims.”

Last month, the woman tweeted a thread accusing the EDM artist of grooming her, and hiring a private investigator to contact her following an argument between them. She called the gesture an attempt to “scare” her out of discussing “the disgusting details” she knew about him.

