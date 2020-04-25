Dolly Parton Was a Producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Fans Are Shook

Say what? Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are justifiably surprised after Dolly Parton’s long-forgotten role in launching the iconic series was brought to light this week.

While Parton was not herself credited as a producer on the long-running fantasy series, a company she co-created and owned was responsible for it coming to television.

Sandollar Entertainment, which is listed on the end credits of every episode of the show, was created by Parton and her friend and former business partner Sandy Gallin in 1986. It produced a number of films, including Father of the Bride (1991) and Fly Away Home (1996), as well as several Parton projects – most recently her Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

Both producers are also credited in the Buffy spinoff Angel, though once again Dolly Parton’s involvement is kept quiet. (Some have suggested that Buffy Summers’ shared birthday with the star, January 19, is a more subtle tribute, which in light of her production role seems increasingly likely.)

The resurfaced news of Parton’s company’s involvement in Buffy has fans shook. “I was today years old when I found out that Dolly Parton was an uncredited executive producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” one surprised fan Tweeted.

“Hold everything, one fan tweeted after discovering the news. Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer?!” another wore on the social media platform.

So there you have it, Dolly Parton requires our thanks for at least partly getting Buffy off the ground. Who knew?

