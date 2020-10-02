Socialite Life
Now Reading
Hollywood Reacts to Former Reality TV Host and Wife Testing Positive for COVID-19
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Hollywood Reacts to Former Reality TV Host and Wife Testing Positive for COVID-19

by
October 2, 2020
Melania and Donald Trump

President Trump revealed early Friday morning (October 02, 2020) that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19.

This follows Trump’s statement Thursday night (October 01, 2020), when he revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump are quarantining after Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump told Sean Hannity that he and the first lady had been tested after they learned of Hicks’ case. “We’ll see what happens, who knows?” he said.

Well, we all now know what happened. Here is how Hollywood reacted to the news:

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X