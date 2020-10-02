President Trump revealed early Friday morning (October 02, 2020) that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

This follows Trump’s statement Thursday night (October 01, 2020), when he revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump are quarantining after Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump told Sean Hannity that he and the first lady had been tested after they learned of Hicks’ case. “We’ll see what happens, who knows?” he said.

Well, we all now know what happened. Here is how Hollywood reacted to the news:

“BET YOU WANNA” wear a mask now 😩😩😩 https://t.co/jp6NTiGztO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

So, Mike Pence…have anything positive to tell us? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 2, 2020

Tonight will reveal where we all think the line is comedically. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

The epidemiologists and national security experts need to wake up now and start shedding the light. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 2, 2020

But it’s a hoax, Mel. How do you test positive for a HOAX?!



I’m confused; but for some reason, I really don’t care about my confusion. Do you? https://t.co/9jtE6a9w5E — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 2, 2020

I respect the people who don’t think now is the time to remind the president of his response to coronavirus, but thousands have been badly hurt by his indifference, and neglect. People still have a right to be angry. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 2, 2020

i had just gotten into bed but i feel like i can’t miss a night like this on twitter pic.twitter.com/kCRgogwmS2 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 2, 2020

"blow out the candles and make a wish" https://t.co/VcwReDgWzT pic.twitter.com/p9SeO8ESH7 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) October 2, 2020

If this rate of dramatic escalation stays consistent, 2021 will begin with Apes taking over the New York Stock Exchange, a second landing of a belligerent alien race, America electing its first Moose, 32 Supreme Court justices being appointed, & Tampa Bay winning th Super Bowl. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 2, 2020

Does anyone know why @Mike_Pence is running around in circles, throwing little pieces of Wonder bread in the air? — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2020

October surprises will hereafter need to be sorted by date and which episode of the Twilight Zone they most resemble. Good night Twitter. Can’t wait to see what insanity and inanity tomorrow will beget. (Actually I can) — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 2, 2020

But we were told this was a hoax. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 2, 2020

Guiliani's gonna lose his mind when he finds out Trump has The Covi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 2, 2020

I don’t get how Melania got it – she’s been social distancing from trump since they got married — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020

"I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask!" – Trump referring to Biden



2 days later: pic.twitter.com/lexSlqgvCN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 2, 2020

Coronavirus, stand back and stand by — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 2, 2020

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.



Please wear a mask.



❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

If anything positive can come him testing positive, it would be his followers reevaluating their opinions. If they will now accept a lockdown, social distancing & mandatory mask-wearing, we could crush the virus like we should have from the start. #ButIAlsoBelieveInTheToothFairy https://t.co/uh0Y5FF4A7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2020

I hope this changes the discourse around this virus among the people who follow him and don’t give a damn. And in turn, who damn the rest of us. People have lost their lives. Their loved ones. And this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern. Maybe now. Maybe. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 2, 2020

