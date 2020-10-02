President Trump revealed early Friday morning (October 02, 2020) that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19.
This follows Trump’s statement Thursday night (October 01, 2020), when he revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump are quarantining after Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, Trump told Sean Hannity that he and the first lady had been tested after they learned of Hicks’ case. “We’ll see what happens, who knows?” he said.
Well, we all now know what happened. Here is how Hollywood reacted to the news:
