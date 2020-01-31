Dua Lipa Gets ‘Physical’ On New Single — LISTEN

Dua Lipa will not succumb to the “sophomore slump.” The Albanian-British pop star has been stepping her game up for the release of her new album, Future Nostalgia.

Following top-notch lead single “Don’t Start Now” and the off-the-walls title track, she’s offering a new cut today called “Physical.”

FUTURE NOSTALGIA – THE ALBUM – COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD – SHOT BY HUGO COMTE – 🌕🔐💛 pic.twitter.com/rRSiSbl2Oe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 30, 2020

It’s a vibrant, soaring pop number that doesn’t sample Olivia Newton-John, but would most certainly make her proud.

Future Nostalgia is due out this spring, April 3 to be exact, and Lipa has already announced an international tour in support of the record.

“Physical” was slated to drop tomorrow, January 31, but looks like Dua got a little excited and released it early. All the better for us, listen above.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” she said.

“I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”

“…I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

From Our Partners

OMG, WATCH: Someone Made a Schitt’s Creek Cut-Up of All the Times Alexis Says “David,” and It’s Amazing [ OMG BLOG ]

Cut-Up of All the Times Alexis Says “David,” and It’s Amazing [ ] Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Came Out to His Mom in Tearful Prison Visit Before Suicide: VIDEO [ Towleroad ]

Reportedly Came Out to His Mom in Tearful Prison Visit Before Suicide: VIDEO [ ] Craziest Bets You Can Place on Superbowl 54 [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

[ ] The Birds of Prey Cast Leans In to the Comic Book Thing [ Go Fug Yourself ]

Cast Leans In to the Comic Book Thing [ ] Jennifer Garner ’s Boyfriend Wants to Marry Her but “Knows She Can’t Be Rushed” [ Celebitchy ]

’s Boyfriend Wants to Marry Her but “Knows She Can’t Be Rushed” [ ] Tommy Haas and Marat Safin Have Still Got It [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

and Have Still Got It [ ] Adam Roberts: His New Music Is Out [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.