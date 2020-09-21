Ellen DeGeneres Opens Season 18 With an Apology — WATCH

As part of her talk show’s season premiere on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres directly addressed the toxic work environment allegations that plagued her show over the summer.

DeGeneres, 62, wasted no time getting to the scandal during her monologue, admitting that she’s a “work in progress” but promising viewers that she is really is “that person that you see on TV.”

Here is part of what she had to say:

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show. And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened…I take that very seriously. I’m so sorry to the people who were effected.”

“I know that I am in a position of privilege and power. I take responsibility for what happens at my show….We have had a lot of conversations the last few weeks…we have made the necessary changes. Today, we are starting a new chapter,”

“There were also articles in the press and on social media that said who I am not who I appear to be on TV…Being known as the ‘Be Kind’ lady is a tricky position to be in. The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress. I don’t think I’m that good [of an actress] that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. This is me. And my intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that.”

“My hope is that we can still be a place of happiness and joy. I’m committed to making this the best season that we have ever had.”

Watch the video below.