An internal investigation by WarnerMedia on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following toxic work environment allegations has led to the firing of three of the show’s top producers.
Variety reports that Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the daytime talk show.
The firings come following bombshell accusations that rocked the show for several months, culminating in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behavior by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.
The news was delivered to staffers in an emotional video conference on Monday (August 17, 2020). During the call, host Ellen DeGeneres allegedly issued another apology amid the damning accusations leveled at the show and herself.
Admitting that she “wasn’t perfect,” Ellen said, “I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes.” She went on saying, “I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”
“She said people on the call would know that she has not asked people not to look her in the eyes on set.”
While Leman, Galvin and Norman were ousted from the show, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss is promoted to be co-executive producer. Variety also reported that executive producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly and Derek Westervelt still remain on the show.
READ MORE: Check Out More Ellen DeGeneres News
During the meeting on Monday, Connelly and Lassner reportedly addressed the results of the studio’s internal investigation, according to Variety. After interviewing more than 100 people connected to the talk show, it found that there was no evidence of “systemic” racism on the show, Variety reported. However, it was acknowledged that more needed to be done as far as diversity and inclusion.
Additionally, staffers were reportedly told that the show’s season 18 debut has been pushed back a week to Sept. 14.
In some positive news, Stephen “tWitch” Boss — the show’s resident DJ — has been promoted to co-executive producer.
Variety reports that DeGeneres expressed a desire to “come back strong” in the forthcoming 18th season of her syndicated franchise, a Warner Bros. TV institution, with a renewed commitment to diversity. DeGeneres said Boss had already been helpful in that measure. The promotion will give the emcee more influence in both programming and the working culture, one insider added.
THE LATEST
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show Fires Three Top Producers, Ellen Apologizes, Promotes tWitch to Co-Executive Producer
- Michelle Obama’s 2020 Democratic National Convention Speech in Full
- Ryan Reynolds Just Made a Buttload of Money With Aviation Gin Sale
- Constantine Maroulis Confirms He Hooked Up With Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer
- Jensen Ackles Joins the Cast of The Boys As Soldier Boy for Season 3
- Singer Greyson Chance Is Opening Up About Anorexia Battle
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Megan Fox‘s new BF, Machine Gun Kelly, reads thirst tweets about him. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]
★ Rush Limbaugh remains awful, repeats crude sexist smear of Kamala Harris. [Towleroad]
★ David Blaine to attempt flying across the Hudson River with balloons. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Cardi B interviews Joe Biden, shares her long list of expectations. [Curt and Frank]
★ Akshaya Kubiak, aka Ash Armand on the Showtime series Gigolos, was charged last month with beating his girlfriend to death. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ A look at new next Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki‘s red carpet looks. They’re exquisite. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Tom Sykes was told about “Prince William having an affair” by a daughter of an earl. [Celebitchy]
★ Melania Trump does NOT want Donald to hold her hand. [Boy Culture]