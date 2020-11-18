Socialite Life
George Clooney's chocolate-covered 3-year-old son Alexander interrupts interview and more headlines
George Clooney's chocolate-covered 3-year-old son Alexander interrupts interview and more headlines

November 18, 2020
George Clooney December 2020 GQ
Jason Nocito/GQ

In today’s Quickies, George Clooney, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Gossip Girl, Thomas Doherty, Diplo, Lil Wayne, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

George Clooney may be, well, George Clooney, but he’s just like any parent in 2020 when it comes to dealing with his kids crashing his Zoom calls.

The actor, 59, was recently interrupted adorably by his 3-year-old son, Alexander, during a virtual interview with GQ, and his little one stuck around for a minute to chat.

There’s sadly no footage of the cute moment, but interviewer Zach Baron described the sweet exchange between Clooney and his son.

“You’ve got chocolate on your face. Do you know that? What is that? Did you have chocolate?” Clooney asked Alexander.

He also asked his son to say how old he was, and the toddler replied, “Three. Because I got my birthday.”

In Other News

