The Top Story

George Clooney may be, well, George Clooney, but he’s just like any parent in 2020 when it comes to dealing with his kids crashing his Zoom calls.

The actor, 59, was recently interrupted adorably by his 3-year-old son, Alexander, during a virtual interview with GQ, and his little one stuck around for a minute to chat.

There’s sadly no footage of the cute moment, but interviewer Zach Baron described the sweet exchange between Clooney and his son.

“You’ve got chocolate on your face. Do you know that? What is that? Did you have chocolate?” Clooney asked Alexander.

He also asked his son to say how old he was, and the toddler replied, “Three. Because I got my birthday.”

