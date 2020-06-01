Socialite Life
Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal Baby X Æ a-12'S Nickname
Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal Baby X Æ a-12'S Nickname

by
June 1, 2020
Elon Musk and Grimes
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images

Grimes revealed to Bloomberg in a recent profile about her art and music that she has a much simpler nickname for her and Elon Musk‘s baby boy X Æ A-12.

She said she calls him “Little X” for short. I mean, they had to give him a nickname, right?

Baby X Æ A-12’s name caused much debate and confusion when he was welcomed into the world on May 4. Musk tweeted out seemingly random characters claiming it was his new baby boy’s name, spurring many memes.

The affectionate moniker is certainly much easier to pronounce than his unique birth name, which Grimes and the Tesla CEO have previously broken down on Twitter.

Some joked that the name might be pronounced “Kyle,” until Grimes clarified that you speak it as the singular letters X, A, and I sound. However, Musk later told Joe Rogan the Æ part is pronounced “Ash,” so it’s all still a bit unclear.

Grimes was speaking to the news outlet about her first fine art show, an online exhibition held at Gallery Platform Los Angeles (May 28-June 3) and Maccarone Los Angeles (May 28-Aug 31).

Contagion
Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet & More Reunite for Coronavirus PSA

Elon Musk and Grimes
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images)

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is selling drawings, prints, photographs, and conceptual pieces she’s made over the last decade in a show titled Selling Out.

One piece in the exhibition, which is also called Selling Out, is described by Bloomberg as “a legal document whereby the purchaser acquires a percentage of Grimes’s soul.”

And who wouldn’t want a little piece of Grimes’ soul?

