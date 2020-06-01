Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal Baby X Æ a-12’S Nickname

Grimes revealed to Bloomberg in a recent profile about her art and music that she has a much simpler nickname for her and Elon Musk‘s baby boy X Æ A-12.

She said she calls him “Little X” for short. I mean, they had to give him a nickname, right?

Baby X Æ A-12’s name caused much debate and confusion when he was welcomed into the world on May 4. Musk tweeted out seemingly random characters claiming it was his new baby boy’s name, spurring many memes.

The affectionate moniker is certainly much easier to pronounce than his unique birth name, which Grimes and the Tesla CEO have previously broken down on Twitter.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Some joked that the name might be pronounced “Kyle,” until Grimes clarified that you speak it as the singular letters X, A, and I sound. However, Musk later told Joe Rogan the Æ part is pronounced “Ash,” so it’s all still a bit unclear.

Grimes was speaking to the news outlet about her first fine art show, an online exhibition held at Gallery Platform Los Angeles (May 28-June 3) and Maccarone Los Angeles (May 28-Aug 31).

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is selling drawings, prints, photographs, and conceptual pieces she’s made over the last decade in a show titled Selling Out.

One piece in the exhibition, which is also called Selling Out, is described by Bloomberg as “a legal document whereby the purchaser acquires a percentage of Grimes’s soul.”

And who wouldn’t want a little piece of Grimes’ soul?

