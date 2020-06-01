Grimes revealed to Bloomberg in a recent profile about her art and music that she has a much simpler nickname for her and Elon Musk‘s baby boy X Æ A-12.
She said she calls him “Little X” for short. I mean, they had to give him a nickname, right?
Baby X Æ A-12’s name caused much debate and confusion when he was welcomed into the world on May 4. Musk tweeted out seemingly random characters claiming it was his new baby boy’s name, spurring many memes.
The affectionate moniker is certainly much easier to pronounce than his unique birth name, which Grimes and the Tesla CEO have previously broken down on Twitter.
Some joked that the name might be pronounced “Kyle,” until Grimes clarified that you speak it as the singular letters X, A, and I sound. However, Musk later told Joe Rogan the Æ part is pronounced “Ash,” so it’s all still a bit unclear.
Grimes was speaking to the news outlet about her first fine art show, an online exhibition held at Gallery Platform Los Angeles (May 28-June 3) and Maccarone Los Angeles (May 28-Aug 31).
The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is selling drawings, prints, photographs, and conceptual pieces she’s made over the last decade in a show titled Selling Out.
One piece in the exhibition, which is also called Selling Out, is described by Bloomberg as “a legal document whereby the purchaser acquires a percentage of Grimes’s soul.”
And who wouldn’t want a little piece of Grimes’ soul?
THE LATEST
- Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal Baby X Æ a-12’S Nickname
- David and Victoria Beckham Want to Build Underground Escape Tunnel at Home
- YouTube Douche Jake Paul Denies Claims He Was Looting During Arizona Protests
- Ariana Grande, Halsey, Nick Cannon, Timothée Chalamet, and More Celebs Took to the Streets in Protest of George Floyd’s Death
- Male Model Monday: Max Hamilton, Charlie Matthews, Franky Cammarata & More
ON SALE IN THE SL SHOP
- Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy set-up, released 2019$39.99
- Cuisinart C77SS-15PK 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set$70.59
- Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets, White Queen Sheets Set, 800 Thread Count Long Staple Cotton, Sateen Weave for Soft and Silky Feel, Fits Mattress Upto 18” DEEP Pocket$69.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro X – 13″ Touch-Screen – SQ1 – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive – Wifi + 4G Lte – Matte Black$949.00
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.