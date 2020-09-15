Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jason Momoa Speaks Out in Support of Ray Fisher’s Justice League Misconduct Claims
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Jason Momoa Speaks Out in Support of Ray Fisher’s Justice League Misconduct Claims

by
September 15, 2020
Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa Comic-Con International 2017 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation
Photo by Getty Images

Jason Momoa is calling for a ”proper investigation” into allegations of misconduct on the set of Justice League.

The 41-year-old actor has spoken up in support of Ray Fisher, who claimed in July that director Joss Whedon ”was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” while shooting the 2017 blockbuster and had been ”enabled, in many ways” by then-DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg.

And the 33-year-old actor’s co-star has spoken up and claimed the cast were treated in a ”shit” way while working on reshoots for the filmmaker, who took over as director from Zack Snyder when he stepped down for personal reasons.

Jason shared a photo of himself and Ray on Instagram and wrote:

THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j

Momoa referenced an upcoming Frosty the Snowman project that he was previously reported to have taken the title role in. The announcement of the upcoming Warner Bros. project — said to be produced by Berg and Johns — was made on the same day as Fisher’s claims.

Warner Bros. launched an investigation into the accusations, claiming that Fisher was not cooperating and Fisher is claiming that the studio is lying.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Ready for some full-frontal? Actor Bastien Bouillon goes frontal in Jumbo! [OMG BLOG]

★ “Pissed off” orcas are ramming, biting, and disabling boats and the COVID lockdown may be to blame. [

  • Chris Evans and his Dog Dodger True Chris Evans Fans Are Sharing Photos of Him With His Dog Instead of the Penis Pick
  • Devin Goda Male Model Monday: Devin Goda, Dom Fenison, Calum Winsor & More
  • Chris Hemsworth Vacation Chris Hemsworth Needed An Extra Large Prosthetic Penis To Make That Scene Work For ‘Vacation’ — SL FLASHBACK
  • Brad Pitt's Looking As Handsome As Ever in New Brioni Campaign Brad Pitt’s Looking As Handsome As Ever in New Brioni Campaign
  • Paul Rudd and Chris Evans Chris Evans to Paul Rudd: Paul, What’s Your Penis Size?
    • Socialite Life

    Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

    Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

    Scroll To Top
    X