The Top Story

In a long Instagram post, Jax Taylor revealed today that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are not returning for another season of reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor has been on the Bravo series for eight seasons, with his wife clocking in at five seasons. The show is centered on the West Hollywood restaurant SUR. No reason was given for the departures.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

While it has been reported widely that the pair were fired, TMZ reports:

One source close to Taylor disputes the report that he was fired, instead telling us that after discussions with the network, he and Brittany did not feel the show’s direction would be compatible with their new baby and growing family. We’re told there’s no bad blood with Bravo.

