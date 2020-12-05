Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exiting Vanderpump Rules
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exiting Vanderpump Rules

by
December 5, 2020
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright ARide Through the Ages‚Äù: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler

In today’s QuickiesJax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Vanderpump Rules, Jared Padalecki, Katy Perry, Carole Baskin, Prince Harry, Daniel Radcliffe, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

In a long Instagram post, Jax Taylor revealed today that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are not returning for another season of reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor has been on the Bravo series for eight seasons, with his wife clocking in at five seasons. The show is centered on the West Hollywood restaurant SUR. No reason was given for the departures.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

While it has been reported widely that the pair were fired, TMZ reports:

One source close to Taylor disputes the report that he was fired, instead telling us that after discussions with the network, he and Brittany did not feel the show’s direction would be compatible with their new baby and growing family. We’re told there’s no bad blood with Bravo.

In Other News

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sam Heughan, David Hernandez, and more Insta Snaps

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exiting Vanderpump Rules

Singer Justin Utley answers the Socialite Seven and brings holiday cheer with ‘All Is Bright’ single

Happy holidays! Mariah Carey launches her own cookie brand

Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging Selena Gomez fans to bully wife Hailey Baldwin

Superstore to end after wrapping up Season 6 on NBC

RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley all have COVID-19

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X