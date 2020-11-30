Socialite Life
Jennifer Lawrence's family farm burns down in 'horrible fire'
Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm burns down in ‘horrible fire’

November 30, 2020
Jennifer Lawrence Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" - Arrivals
Getty Images

In today’s QuickiesJennifer Lawrence, Halsey, Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther, Laverne Cox, The Flash, Grammy Awards, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Jennifer Lawrence‘s family farm, which runs a summer camp, in Kentucky was ravaged by a “horrible fire.”

On Saturday, Camp Hi-Ho shared a statement on Facebook announcing the tragic news after the fire broke out late Friday night.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls,” the statement read.

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us,” the statement continued.

