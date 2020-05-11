Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander Pay Tribute to Jerry Stiller

Jerry Stiller, an actor and comedian and father to Ben Stiller, has died of natural causes at the age of 92.

Ben Stiller confirmed his father’s death early Monday morning, writing on Twitter: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

After a long career performing in comedy routines with his wife, Anne Meara, appearing on Broadway and guest-starring on TV series, Stiller became known for his role on Seinfeld as Frank Constanza, as Leah Remini’s father on The King of Queens, and as Zoolander’s manager in the comedy directed by Ben Stiller.

Co-stars Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander have shared somber tributes for the actor.

“As a kid, I delighted at every occasion I got to see Jerry Stiller and his wife-partner Anne Meara,” Alexander, 60, told the New York Post. “I watched Jerry on TV, on the stage and in clubs. He was always perfection as a comic and a truly gifted actor. Getting to work with him and know him has been one of the great honors and joys of my life.”

Alexander went on to say that Stiller wasn’t just his TV father.

“He was as much a second father to me as any friend could be, the most loving, gentle, kind, humble and generous man,” he said. “I cherish every moment in his company. Stiller and Meara are together again and heaven is funnier for it. My condolences to Ben and Amy and their families. And finally to my TV dad and dear, dear friend — serenity now.”

Seinfeld kept his remarks brief.

Jerry Stiller's comedy will live forever. — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) May 11, 2020

While Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared this funny blooper in memory of Stiller.

The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020

Launch the gallery below of all the celebrities we've lost so far in 2020.

