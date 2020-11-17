Socialite Life
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes announce new collaboration ‘Monster’
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes announce new collaboration ‘Monster’

November 17, 2020
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has revealed his new single, “Monster,” off of his upcoming album, Wonder will be a duet with Justin Bieber. Fans will remember that the song was revealed to include a special guest back when Shawn launched his interactive VR experience. And now the secret is out!

Bieber is the mysterious collaborator that will be joining him on the track. Shawn posted a special clip from the song to give fans a small taste on what to expect.

Unless this song is about one of their penises, I’m going to be seriously disappointed. The social media campaign writes itself — “Unleash the Monster.”

Bieber has enjoyed great success with a series of collaborations in recent years, teaming up with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi for the “Despacito” remix. The “Love Yourself” hitmaker also collaborated with British singer Ed Sheeran for “I Don’t Care”, Ariana Grande for COVID-19 lockdown anthem “Stuck with U” and Chance The Rapper on his new track “Holy”.

The song will be released this Friday (November 20, 2020).

Watch the teaser for Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes’ “Monster”

