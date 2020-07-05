Yawn. Here we go again. Rapper Kanye West celebrated the Fourth of July by once again promising to run for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

West used the hashtag “2020 vision.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He offered no further details on his campaign, four months before the November election. That is because he doesn’t have anything. His tweet is all he’s got.

This isn’t the first time West has said he would run for president. Last November he said he planned to make a bid for the Oval Office in 2024.

If Kim Kardashian was First Lady, one Twitter user was spot on with their take on what that would be like.

If Kim Kardashian becomes the first lady 😂😂 #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/mQcMO9c2tm — Eddy (@SatiricalEddy) July 5, 2020

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a response to the announcement, saying he would back West in his quest for the White House.

“You have my full support!” he replied.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Just add that to the long growing list of why we should all loathe Elon Musk.

Unsurprisingly, many are not agreeing with Elon Musk.

It doesn't matter if he's having some sort of episode, plugging an album, trying to steal votes from Biden to help Trump win, or serious about becoming president despite having missed many filing deadlines, Kanye West needs to **** all the way off for announcing a POTUS run today https://t.co/9jqcW5lYDO — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 5, 2020

Kanye running for President! Now I love his musical legacy and I got a few pair of Yeezy's but…. is this an attempt to split the vote, take votes away from Biden so Trump can win again? I mean you've been known to wear a maga hat 🤷🏽‍♀️ — IG: @TamiRoman (@TamiRoman) July 5, 2020

I think you might be a tiny bit late for this election — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 5, 2020

Imagine turning 18 this years and your options are Trump, Joe Biden or Kanye west pic.twitter.com/nHdkTCEfDZ — Charli (@charlisxangels) July 5, 2020

Kanye may help siphon off the narcissist vote. https://t.co/VCBpgg3KSZ — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 5, 2020

Why are people so damn dumb? Kanye West is running for President to help Trump. He wants people to write in his name on ballots to siphon votes from Biden.



I’m so tired of the blatant stupidity in this country. I can’t take this shit anymore! — Erica Lynn🦋 (@SurfingBlue2020) July 5, 2020

This tweet really does sum up why Kanye West in NO way should ever be president.

Just a reminder of what kanye west has said when he has spoken up about politics #Taylor2020 pic.twitter.com/uQY15ng6WG — p (@taylorpayp) July 5, 2020

