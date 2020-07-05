Yawn. Here we go again. Rapper Kanye West celebrated the Fourth of July by once again promising to run for president.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”
West used the hashtag “2020 vision.”
He offered no further details on his campaign, four months before the November election. That is because he doesn’t have anything. His tweet is all he’s got.
This isn’t the first time West has said he would run for president. Last November he said he planned to make a bid for the Oval Office in 2024.
If Kim Kardashian was First Lady, one Twitter user was spot on with their take on what that would be like.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a response to the announcement, saying he would back West in his quest for the White House.
“You have my full support!” he replied.
Just add that to the long growing list of why we should all loathe Elon Musk.
Unsurprisingly, many are not agreeing with Elon Musk.
This tweet really does sum up why Kanye West in NO way should ever be president.
THE LATEST
- Meet Instagram Hottie Dusty Lachowicz
- SL Recommends: Heathmade Manly, Himal Corn Hole Boards, Independence Mask from Indie Source and More!
- The Week in Drag – Pride Anthems From Honey Davenport and Monét X Change, Blair St. Clair Gets Exposed, Jan and Trinity the Tuck Stan Pop Icons and More
- That Time Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey Posed on British Throne
- Kanye West Tweets He Will Run for President and His ‘2020 Vision’
- Brian Austin Green Is Disappointed That Courtney Stodden Shared Hot Tub Video
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Looking for a new home? Well, the Towson house from John Waters‘ Serial Mom is up for sale! [OMG BLOG]
★ A Miami-Dade police officer has been “relieved of duty” after a viral video showed him sucker-punching a black woman following a dispute at the airport. [Towleroad]
★ Ozark will be back for one final glorious two-part season! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Despite his status as one of the hottest mask-wearers around, NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky has tested positive for the new coronavirus. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ This is what Angelina Jolie wore 20 years ago at the Mission: Impossible II premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The six-count indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell includes abuse and exploitation. [Celebitchy]
★ Actor Adam Perry wants to you to take COVID-19 very, very seriously. And he should know being a survivor of the virus. [Boy Culture]