Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Having a Baby Girl!

Katy Perry posted a photo of Orlando Bloom‘s face smeared with pink-hued cake icing to Instagram on Saturday, confirming they’re expecting a girl.

In the photo — geo-tagged “Girls Run The World” — the actor’s face was covered in a blush-colored cake mix, but his beaming smile was undeniable.

Perry, 35, captioned the happy snap of her fiancé with a simple “It’s a girl,” and added two love hearts.

Their soon-to-be-born daughter will be the pop star’s first child and the second for Bloom, 43, who has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry earlier revealed the pregnancy by showing off her growing baby bump at the end of the video for her latest song, ‘Never Worn White’.

She said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

Perry first revealed that she and Bloom were expecting their first child together on 5 March with the release of her new single “Never Worn White”, off her upcoming fifth studio album.

The couple started dating on-and-off in January 2016 before getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Their wedding was set for sometime this Spring in Tokyo, Japan, but was postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

