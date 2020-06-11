Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 38-year-old singer is believed to have ended her seven-year marriage to her husband Brandon – with whom she has two children, River, five, and Remington, four – according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The publication claims Kelly filed paperwork in Los Angeles on June 4, but as of the time of writing, neither Kelly nor Brandon has confirmed the news.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

The split comes a little over one month after Clarkson reportedly listed the couple’s Los Angeles mansion on the market for nearly $10 million.

Clarkson revealed on her talk show in May that she wanted to have more children, but said Blackstock didn’t feel the same way, as he also has kids Savannah and Seth with ex Melissa Ashworth.

Blackstock, a former country music manager, now reportedly works on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Blackstock is the stepson of country superstar Reba McEntire, who has performed with Clarkson numerous times.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend Warner Music Group Grammy Celebration hosted by InStyle at Chateau Marmont on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after first meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. The star was on hand to sing a duet of “What Hurts the Most” with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.

