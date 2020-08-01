Kylie Jenner Keeps Wax Figure of Kris Jenner in Her Home

On Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner took a video showing off her recreation room that has a pool table and a bar.
Sitting cross-legged at the aforementioned bar is Kris Jenner‘s Madame Tussauds wax figure.
“Guess who came to live with me now – Kris Jenner’s wax figure,” the makeup mogul said getting closer to the figure that looks eerily similar to the actual Kris Jenner.
Apparently the figure used to live at Kris’s house but Kylie has taken over ownership, to the dismay of her siblings. “She’s mine now. I don’t wanna get any texts or phone calls from my sisters after this. She’s mine. Thanks, Mom,” she said.
Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds debuted its Kris figure into May 2019 for a New York City exhibit, and it remains there. But the one into Kylie’s home is the Kris’ personal statue, a rep for Madame Tussauds told Page Six. The wax museum made the statue into 2019 “for Kris to enjoy with her family and friends.”
The rep declined to say whether Kris purchased the figure or whether it was a gift from the museum.
Wax figures from Madame Tussauds typically cost almost $200,000 to make, take four months to construct and include real human hair individually inserted by artists, according to the company.
