Liam Hemsworth Goes on Full Thirst Trap in Easter Photo

Happy Easter to you as well, Liam Hemsworth!

The Australian movie star posted a shirtless pic of himself and urged fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed,” he captioned the April 12 Instagram photo.

The photo showed the 30-year-old sipping a cup of tea as he laid in bed under the covers without a shirt on.

Liam’s shirtless PSA comes shortly after it was revealed he’s in a great place following his split from wife, Miley Cyrus last August.

Their divorce was finalized in February, and the actor credits exercise and training for his new role in the Quibi thriller Most Dangerous Game, for helping keep him balanced in the months after their very public breakup.

Liam is currently on track to “put the trials of the last decade behind him,” Scott Henderson of Men’s Health Australia wrote in the actor’s April cover interview — which prompted him to ask if Liam’s focus now is on rebuilding.

“Rebuilding?” the Hunger Games actor answered with a laugh. “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

