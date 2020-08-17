Socialite Life
Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Has a 'Low Opinion' of Miley Cyrus Following Divorce
Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Has a 'Low Opinion' of Miley Cyrus Following Divorce

August 17, 2020
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus 16th Annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala - Inside
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actor Liam Hemsworth is said to be “living a completely different life” one year after his split from Miley Cyrus.

The 30-year-old actor confirmed his separation from Miley in August last year, but he’s subsequently transformed his lifestyle and is now said to be in “a better place.”

A source shared to E! News: “Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Getty Images

“The way things ended between them didn’t sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all.”

Liam and Miley were married for less than two years, and the Hollywood star felt it was important to draw a line under their relationship and move on as soon as possible.

The insider told E! News: “He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another.”

Premiere Of Touchstone Pictures' "The Last Song" - Arrivals
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth arrive at the premiere of Touchstone Picture’s “The Last Song” held at ArcLight Hollywood on March 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Us Weekly reports that “Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split.”

