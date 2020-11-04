Socialite Life
Lori Loughlin is apparently a ‘wreck’ in prison
Lori Loughlin is apparently a ‘wreck’ in prison

November 4, 2020
In today’s Quickies, Lori Loughlin, Donald Trump, Cardi B, Steve Kornacki, Lady Gaga, Hilarie Burton, Hugh Jackman, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Lori Loughlin’s first days in prison haven’t been easy. “Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” the source tells Us Weekly.

A second source adds that Loughlin, 56, has been a “wreck.”

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” the source says about the Full House alum’s state of mind in recent weeks. “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

