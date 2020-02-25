‘Love, Simon’ Spin-Off Series ‘Love, Victor’ Moving to Hulu, Deemed Not Family-Friendly Enough for Disney+

Deadline is reporting that the upcoming Love, Simon sequel series has moved from Disney+ to Hulu and has also received a new title, Love, Victor.

The half-hour comedy series is set to launch on the Disney-owned streamer in June for Pride Month. The outlet notes that the 10-episode first season has wrapped production and Hulu has apparently already commissioned a writers’ room to begin exploring stories for a possible Season 2.

“All of us at Disney+ are incredibly proud of Love, Victor and know the series will be a perfect addition to Hulu’s strong slate of young adult programming,” Ricky Strauss, head of content and marketing at Disney+, said in a press release. (Disney has majority ownership and full control of Hulu.)

According to several outlets citing unnamed sources, Disney was worried about how some of the show’s “adult themes”—including alcohol use, marital issues, and sexual exploration—would be perceived on its flagship streaming service, so the company decided to move it to the more adult-oriented Hulu.

“If they want adult content, they can subscribe to Hulu, and if they want family, there’s Disney(+),” Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors ahead of the launch of Disney+.

The upcoming series will focus on the new Creekwood High School student, Victor, who faces his own challenges and adjustments, including his sexual orientation, as he moves to a new city.

Creekwood High School is the same high school that Simon attended in the popular hit film, Love, Simon, which focused around Simon who also had to deal with his own self-discovery journey and sexual orientation along with both school and home challenges.

The upcoming Love, Victor series will debut its first season, consisting of 10 episodes, in June.

