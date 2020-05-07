Madonna Clarifies Coronavirus Diagnosis, She Had it During ‘Cursed’ Paris Leg of Tour

Madonna has claimed she battled coronavirus, after getting the disease when her Madame X world tour reached Paris in March. She says she has since recovered.

The tour ended three days before the scheduled date, after the French government announced a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

After recently revealing she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, Madonna shared the news to Instagram that she will be donating $1.1 million towards finding a cure for coronavirus.

“I’m Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick,” she said.

“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time,” she added.

“We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

She had earlier shed light on her diagnosis, saying: “Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car… and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining.”

