Mariah Carey Reveals She Never Slept With James Packer

Pop icon Mariah Carey is in the midst of promoting her new memoir The Meaning of Mariah, and she’s been dishing out some pretty harrowing stories from her life. However, the singer chose not to include one of her most significant romances in the book.

Carey revealed why she did not include her nine-month romance with Australian billionaire James Packer in the book, in an interview with The Guardian. Although the couple was engaged, she said that the relationship didn’t matter, so she did not include it in her memoir. Carey bluntly stated, “If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur.”

Mariah Carey and James Packer attends “The Intern” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on September 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

The 50-year-old singer revealed that the couple did not have a physical relationship, even though the couple was engaged. “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you.” She didn’t clarify things any further, so it does seem that she ultimately put this relationship behind her.

What Happened Between Mariah Carey and James Packer?

Packer proposed to Carey in January 2016, just seven months after the 50-year-chart topper and billionaire tycoon begun dating. The couple split after a fight while on vacation in Greece only nine months later.

A source told Entertainment Tonight of the split at the time, “Mariah is traumatized by all of this but is putting on a brave face. She never meant to fall for James.” Carey’s reality E! series, Mariah’s World, featured the couple’s romance. Once the relationship ended, the “Vision of Love” singer sold her 35-carat diamond ring for more than $2.1 million.

Mariah Carey and James Packer attend the 2016 G’Day Los Angeles Gala at Vibiana on January 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In 2017, Packer issued a rare statement about the relationship, saying, “I was at a low point in my personal life…She was kind, exciting, and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. She is very bright. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Shortly after the couple split, Carey began dating her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka in late 2016, whom she has been dating ever since, not including a short break up in April of 2017.

