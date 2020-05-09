Eye CandyCelebrity

Matt Bomer, Prince Royce, Diego Tinoco and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Matt Bomer/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Matt Bomer skips the pants, tub time with Prince Royce, Diego Tinoco remembers his blonde days and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Sam Heughan

Dylan McDermott

View this post on Instagram

There’s a snake in my boot!

A post shared by Jake Picking (@jakepicking) on

Sam Asghari

View this post on Instagram

Neighborhood bike rides 💪🏽

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on

Dyllón Burnside

Tom Daley

Pietro Boselli

Chris Hemsworth

Diego Tinoco

View this post on Instagram

Once upon a time being blonde

A post shared by Diego Tinoco 🇲🇽 (@diegotinoco) on

Matt Bomer

Reggie Bush

Garrett Clayton

View this post on Instagram

@sarahmireyaphoto

A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on

Prince Royce

Scott Eastwood

Dylan Sprouse

View this post on Instagram

Edited

A post shared by @ dylansprouse on

Bryan Greenberg

View this post on Instagram

No gym no problem. Rubber band man.

A post shared by Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) on

