September 7, 2020
In today’s Quickies, you get to meet the queens from Drag Race Holland, AI has chosen Henry Cavill as the next James Bond, Cardi B lashes out at critic, Rest In Peace Ethan Is Supreme and more.

Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]

★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]

Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]

★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]

Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]

Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]

