In today’s Quickies, you get to meet the queens from Drag Race Holland, AI has chosen Henry Cavill as the next James Bond, Cardi B lashes out at critic, Rest In Peace Ethan Is Supreme and more.
THE LATEST
- Meeting the Queens of Drag Race Holland, Henry Cavill’s Bond Chances, Ethan Is Supreme Cardi B, Tom Cruise, and More
- Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston Record for Most Week’s at Number One on Billboard Album Chart
- Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball
- Male Model Monday: Enrique Dustin, Christian Hogue, Victor Pinheiro & More
- Meet Instagram Hottie Victor Perr
- Chadwick Boseman’s Private Memorial, Sharon Osborne Recalls When Ozzy Tried to Kill Her, Hugh Jackman, Cuba Gooding Jr. And More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]
★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]
★ Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]
★ Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]