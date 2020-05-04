Brace Yourselves, New ‘Twilight’ Book ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming from Stephenie Meyer

Stephenie Meyer has announced the release of a brand new Twilight book, Midnight Sun, which will be told from the point of view of immortal heart-throb Edward Cullen.

Meyer fans have waited since 2008 for a new installment in the vampire romance series.

Meyer’s publisher Hachette describes the book as “an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love” inspired by the myth of Hades and Persephone.

Midnight Sun is available for pre-order on Hachette’s website. The novel will hit shelves August 4.

After an early manuscript of the Twilight retelling leaked illegally online in 2008, Meyer had abandoned the project, claiming “if I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current frame of mind, James [the books’ primary antagonist] would probably win and all the Cullens would die, which wouldn’t dovetail too well with the original story.”

Meyer’s Monday announcement comes after days of a cryptic countdown on her website, and fans crashed the page early in the day in an attempt to find out news from the author, who’s Twilight Saga has sold over 100 million copies to date.

Actor Robert Pattinson played Edward in the movie adaptations, which grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide, alongside Kristen Stewart playing Bella.

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more,” Meyer went on.

Her publisher added that the new book will pull inspiration from “the classic myth of Hades and Persephone” and that “this unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist.”