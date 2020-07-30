Naya Rivera has been laid to rest following her drowning.
The late Glee actress, who was found dead at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, after going on a boating trip with her son, was honored with a private funeral and laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, 2020.
The actress, 33, was confirmed dead on July 13, nearly one week after she went missing during a boating trip on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey, whom she shared with ex Ryan Dorsey.
Four hours after she rented a pontoon boat for the day on July 8, the vehicle “was found drifting in the northern portion of the lake with the child alone and asleep onboard,” according to Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
“Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.”
People reports that Rivera’s death certificate, filed in Ventura County, confirms that Rivera’s cause of death was “drowning” and states that she died within a manner of “[minutes].” It also notes that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.
Rest in peace, Naya.
