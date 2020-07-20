Nicki Minaj is pregnant.
The 37-year-old rapper took to Instagram to show off her baby bump in a tiny bikini and she captioned the image “#preggers.”
While a spokesperson for Minaj could not be reached for confirmation of the good news, judging by the photos, that is really all the confirmation that we need.
Nicki is all smiles in one of the snaps, cradling her baby bump with both hands while smiling and sporting a bedazzled bikini and matching stiletto heels while wearing a yellow wig.
In another pic, a blue-haired Minaj stands, again cradling her bump.
This would be the first child for Minaj, who married Kenneth Petty last October.
For months there have been rumors that the chart-topping singer was pregnant, but she never confirmed nor denied.
