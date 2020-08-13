Socialite Life
Now Reading
No, Viola Davis Did Not Buy the Plantation That She Was Born On
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

No, Viola Davis Did Not Buy the Plantation That She Was Born On

by
August 13, 2020
Viola Davis "Widows" New York Special Screening

Actress Viola Davis is clearing up numerous media reports suggesting she has purchased the former plantation property on which she was born, insisting her social media post was misconstrued.

Davis appeared to indicate she had bought her first childhood home in St. Matthews, South Carolina on Tuesday, August 11, as she marked her 55th birthday by sharing a photo of a small, dilapidated building.

“The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story,” she wrote beside the image.

“Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it.”

She concluded her note with a Cherokee birth blessing, adding, “May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

Twitter and a slew of media websites reported that she had purchased the plantation.

Not so fast, said Viola. Clarifying her words, she explained, ”Uhh….contrary to websites…I do not ‘own’ above house,I ‘own’ my STORY!! Too abstract I guess (sic)”.

Viola David Tweet

Oops.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Airbnb is offering sleepovers at the world’s last Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon. [OMG BLOG]

Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein just revealed whether she thinks her character “Susie” is gay. [Towleroad]

Bel-Air is a one-hour, dramatic retelling of the beloved ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Ricky Martin went through a “grieving process” because he didn’t imagine he’d ever be a father. [Curt and Frank]

Liam Broady hoses himself down. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Has it really only been a year since these sleeves? [Go Fug Yourself]

★ The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have purchased a family home in Santa Barbara. [Celebitchy]

Pietro Boselli modeling Petra Design swimwear. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X