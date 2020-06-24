Penn Badgley says that he “believes women” in light of allegations of sexual harassment made against his You co-star, the comedian Chris D’Elia.
Badgley told The Los Angeles Times that he was “very troubled” by the accusations against D’Elia, who appeared in the second series of the Netflix series as a comedian who drugs and assaults young women.
“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing,” Badgley said.
“You know – it did affect me deeply. I was very troubled by it. I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women.”
He continued: “But what is really important is to recognize that the policies that underwrite every given system – the practices, the regulations, the laws that underwrite every one of these systems which act as a haven for the individuals that take advantage, namely white men.”
The actor also revealed that You’s producers had reached out to the teenage actors who had starred opposite D’Elia on the show “just to make sure [they] felt safe.”
The You star isn’t the only co-star of D’Elia’s to speak out, as Whitney Cummings also addressed the allegations publicly on social media.
“It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris,” Cummings, 37, said online. “I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned.”
Cummings deemed D’Elia’s behavior as “predatory,” and pledged to not remain “silent” on such “abuse[s] of power” in the future.
D’Elia has denied allegations that he harassed teen girls online.
“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement obtained by Deadline last week.
“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”
