Podcasts You Should Know: The Drake and Jimmy Jew Show

It’s no secret that we live in turbulent times. Our country is divided; and hate and negativity surround us every day. We are all looking for ways to come together and better understand each other, and the podcast world is no different.

Take this week’s Podcast You Should Know, The Drake and Jimmy Jew Show. The show’s hosts couldn’t be more different from one another – Drake Peterson is a liberal, gay musician and Jimmy Jew is a MAGA biker – but they unite to deliver laughs, insight and interviews with everyone from porn stars to politicians.

Drake and Jimmy recently interviewed James Garretson, the jet ski-driving businessman-turned-FBI informant, who was instrumental in the conviction of Joe Exotic. On the episode, which is a must-listen for Tiger King fans, James revealed what went on in Joe Exotic’s bedroom, Tiger King season 2, his relationship with Joe now, and the real story behind the expired Walmart meat.

We had a chance to chat with Drake and Jimmy about how they got together, highlights from the podcast and what the future holds for this unlikely duo.

How did the two of you get together?

Drake: Before I started working in podcasting, I earned my living as a touring musician with my band, Iration. In the Summer of 2016, we were on tour with Slightly Stoopid and J. Boog. We were in Tahoe, getting ready to play a show, when we saw my now co-host Jimmy Jew wandering around backstage (turns out he was friends with J. Boog). Back then, he was running a popular meme account on Instagram. A lot of his content was pretty controversial and at times very right leaning, but what you can find on that page always turns out to be a good laugh. So, we invited Jimmy onto our tour bus and had a real fangirl moment.

After that night, I started inviting Jimmy Jew to more shows as we passed through NorCal over the years. In 2018, one of our mutual friends – and now manager – Nick loved the banter and arguments that Jimmy and I would have when we were together and kept telling us to start a podcast. We had no idea what we were doing, but with the help of Nick and our now producer Chris McKone, we were able to tape a pilot, start our show and book amazing guests.

The Drake and Jimmy Jew Show with Common Kings

How would you describe your podcast to a first-time listener?

Drake: The Drake and Jimmy Jew Show is what this world really needs right now. Over the past four years, we have been more divided than ever. Jimmy and I are an example of two people who couldn’t have more different views from each other, and yet, we’re best friends. Jimmy can usually be found on a motorcycle or a boat filled with women, Trump flags and cocktails.

I’m the opposite – a liberal, gay, SoCal native. As you can imagine, this leads to some heated arguments between us (sometimes even with guests), but at the end of the day, we always come together. In order for the world to progress, we need to first listen to each other – so why not make it fun while doing it?

How do you choose what stories to cover or talk about?

We tend to go after people who have something to say or something to teach us. A lot of podcasts are ego-stroking conversations that can be a snore fest. We bring people on and ask them what our listeners really want to know. Every episode, we share listener questions and answer them as part of our episode format. There is no script, there are no boundaries and because of that our interviews make the stories.

What do you enjoy talking about the most?

Jimmy Jew: Music and politics.

Drake: Gossip and music.

What has been your favorite episode to record?

Drake: Sublime with Rome live at a COVID-era drive-n show.

Jimmy Jew: Cali Roots Music Festival, where we interviewed incredible reggae artists like The Green, Hirie, Citizen Cope, Common Kings and Collie Budz.

The Drake and Jimmy Jew Show with Sublime with Rome

Who has been your favorite podcast guest?

Drake: James Garretson from Tiger King

Jimmy Jew: Soulex and Cowboy Cerrone

Who’s your dream “get” as a guest?

Jimmy Jew: Donald Trump.

Drake: The Kardashians.

How has doing this podcast changed you?

This show has taught us acceptance. It really helped us understand that it’s okay to have different opinions. You don’t have to be ashamed of your views and you shouldn’t be shaming other people for theirs. Yes, a Trump supporter and a Biden supporter really can be friends!

What other podcasts do you listen to?

Jimmy Jew: Joe Rogan Experience and Legion of Skanks.

Drake: Radiolab, The Realfoodology Podcast, Stage Right and Smartless.

What do you think the future holds for the show?

Currently, we’re gearing up to shoot a reality show based on our podcast. So, if that all works out, you’ll be seeing us on screen soon. Until then, we’re just going to keep doing what we do–growing organically, breaking some rules, being a little crude and rambunctious, all while having a hell of a time.

Listen to The Drake and Jimmy Jew Show wherever you get your podcasts and at drakeandjimmyjew.com. You can also follow the show on Twitter and Instagram.