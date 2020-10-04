In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring a Mean Girls reunion, Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, Ana de Armas, and more!
This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!
The entire cast of Mean Girls were back together for a virtual reunion to help get out the vote on Saturday (October 03, 2020).
The surprise reunion was hosted on moderator Katie Couric’s Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 3, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day, as an effort to help inspire voters to get to the polls for next month’s presidential election.
Stars Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese gathered to reminisce about the beloved 2004 film, with Lohan noting it was the first time they’d all gathered together since the premiere.
In Other News
