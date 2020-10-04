Socialite Life
A Mean Girls Reunion, Ana De Armas on Her Bond Girl, Mariah Carey, Joe Jonas, and More Quickies
October 4, 2020
Mean Girls reunion

In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring a Mean Girls reunion, Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, Ana de Armas, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The entire cast of Mean Girls were back together for a virtual reunion to help get out the vote on Saturday (October 03, 2020).

The surprise reunion was hosted on moderator Katie Couric’s Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 3, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day, as an effort to help inspire voters to get to the polls for next month’s presidential election.

Stars Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese gathered to reminisce about the beloved 2004 film, with Lohan noting it was the first time they’d all gathered together since the premiere.

View this post on Instagram

Something fun for this tumultuous time. Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations! To celebrate that – Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! Happy #MeanGirlsDay 😃 PS: It’s exactly 1 month from election day so please please make sure you are registered and have a plan to #vote on November 3rd – it’s so important! We can still keep the momentum going – head over to the link in my bio to learn more. @lindsaylohan @mingey @thereallacey @anagasteyer @whatsupdanny @jonathandbennett @rajivsurendra @headcountorg @meangirls @meangirlsbway

A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on

