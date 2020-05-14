Robert Pattinson Is Shirtless In Italy — PHOTOS

Robert Pattinson has been making news lately with his pasta fixation and exploding microwaves.

If you’re not familiar with the exploding microwave story, here you go:

In a new interview with GQ, Robert Pattinson decided that he was going to bring his pasta creation to life. According to the interviewer, the recipe included a “giant, filthy dust-covered box of cornflakes, pre-sliced cheese, sauce, sugar, penne, aluminum foil, and water.”

Things got off to a bad start when Pattinson burned himself on the pasta fresh out of the microwave and then reportedly lit one of his gloves on fire. Things took a turn for the worse when the actor wrapped his experiment in tin foil and placed it back in the microwave, assuring the interviewer that it was an oven. You can read a portion of the story below.

“Proudly he is walking back toward the counter that his phone is on when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave… Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He’s giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound. ‘The fucking electricity… oh, my God,’ Pattinson said. Then, with a loud, final bang, the oven/microwave goes dark.”

Despite the fact that Pattinson apparently doesn’t know the difference between a microwave and an oven, we still love Rob.

And we love, these photos of Robert Pattinson shooting a shirtless scene while filming Twilight Saga: New Moon in Montepulciano, Italy on May 27, 2009. Yes, he has dots all over his body, but seriously who cares?

Robert Pattinson has is shirtless moment while filming Twilight Saga: New Moon in Montepulciano, Italy on May 27, 2009. (Photo by Ciao Pix/INFphoto.com)

Kristen Stewart also appears in some of the photos as they a pivotal kissing scene.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on May 28, 2009.

Check out more photos of Robert Pattinson shooting The Twilight Saga: New Moon in the gallery below.

