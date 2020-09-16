In today’s Quickies, Robert Pattison spotted kissing girlfriend, Kate Gosselin calls Jon Gosselin abusive, Priyanka Chopra is thankful and more.
See Original | Powered by elink
- Jim Carrey Is SNL’s New Joe Biden, 3 Cast Members Added
- Robert Pattison Spotted Kissing Girlfriend, Kate Gosselin Calls Jon Violent and Abusive, Priyanka Chopra Is Thankful and More
- Travis Wall, Colton Haynes, Nico Tortorella, and More Insta Snaps
- Katie Holmes Reportedly Cannot Stop Texting New Beau Emilio Vitolo Jr.
- Kanye West Would Like His Campaign Staff Not to Fornicate
- Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Photographer Jonathan Leder of Sexual Assault in 2012
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ The hottest fall fashion trend? Crocheted men’s pants? [OMG BLOG]
★ Trump Campaign “Support Our Troops” ad features a photo of Russian jets. Oops? [Towleroad]
★ Cardi B files for divorce from Offset! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Chris Evans talks about his penis pic with Tamron Hall. [Curt and Frank]
★ Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Wills and Kate are back out and about in public doing things like making bagels. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jennifer Garner responds to comment asking her if she’s pregnant. [Celebitchy]
★ The story of a teenager who was once a devoted “little monster” but now thinks Lady Gaga eats babies. [Boy Culture]