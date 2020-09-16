Socialite Life
Robert Pattison Spotted Kissing Girlfriend, Kate Gosselin Calls Jon Violent and Abusive, Priyanka Chopra Is Thankful and More

by
September 16, 2020
Robert Pattison
Photo by Getty Images

In today’s Quickies, Robert Pattison spotted kissing girlfriend, Kate Gosselin calls Jon Gosselin abusive, Priyanka Chopra is thankful and more.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ The hottest fall fashion trend? Crocheted men’s pants? [OMG BLOG]

Trump Campaign “Support Our Troops” ad features a photo of Russian jets. Oops? [Towleroad]

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Chris Evans talks about his penis pic with Tamron Hall. [Curt and Frank]

Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]

Wills and Kate are back out and about in public doing things like making bagels. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Garner responds to comment asking her if she’s pregnant. [Celebitchy]

★ The story of a teenager who was once a devoted “little monster” but now thinks Lady Gaga eats babies. [Boy Culture]

X