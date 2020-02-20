RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Gets Special Edition Season on Showtime This Summer

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 will not air on VH1 this summer, but the show is moving to a new network — Showtime.

The new season is being referred to as “a new special edition,” but at this point it is unclear what is special about it.

Debuting June 5 at 8:00 p.m., the new season will serve as a “special edition” of the show, according to a statement.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” said Jana Winograde, Showtime Networks Inc’s president of entertainment.

“We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.”

To get the fans excited, RuPaul’s Drag Race posted a clip on their Twitter account, showing the crownings of all the past winners of All Stars, while celebrating their move through some cheeky wordplay. “SHAMELESS plug, but All Stars has a new HOMELAND!” the tweet read, referring to the network’s other programming. “So, everybody say THE L WORD (love!) because a special edition of ALL STARS is coming to @Showtime June 5!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 will debut on Showtime June 5 at 8 p.m. See the teaser clip below:

SHAMELESS plug, but All Stars has a new HOMELAND! So, everybody say THE L WORD (love!) because a special edition of ALL STARS is coming to @Showtime June 5! 🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/RKrCvFEqRt — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 20, 2020

