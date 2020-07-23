Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love trolling each other on social media, and well, we love to watch it happen.

On Wednesday, Reynolds posted a reenactment of a scene from his 2010 movie Buried and added a little product placement for his gin brand, Aviation Gin (such good businessman).

The video of her husband trapped underground in a coffin strangely “did something” for Lively, and she commented, “I think this just got me pregnant.”

Judging by Ryan’s response, he’s not looking to have anymore children. He replied,

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Blake Lively News

“I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012 and the couple has three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and their 9-month-old baby (whose name hasn’t yet been made public).