Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love trolling each other on social media, and well, we love to watch it happen.
On Wednesday, Reynolds posted a reenactment of a scene from his 2010 movie Buried and added a little product placement for his gin brand, Aviation Gin (such good businessman).
The video of her husband trapped underground in a coffin strangely “did something” for Lively, and she commented, “I think this just got me pregnant.”
Judging by Ryan’s response, he’s not looking to have anymore children. He replied,
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Blake Lively News
“I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”
Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012 and the couple has three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and their 9-month-old baby (whose name hasn’t yet been made public).
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 TikTok User and U.S. Marine Timothy Byrnes Has a Message for You Anti-Makers
🏳️🌈 Panera Bread Karen Refuses to Wear Mask Because Pants Don’t Stop Farts So Why Bother?
🏳️🌈 Grocery Store Aisle Karen Declares “I Command You in Jesus Christ’s Name to Get Off This Aisle”
🏳️🌈 Measuring Tape Karen Goes Ballistic Over Social Distancing at Lake — WATCH
🏳️🌈 Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Accused of Sexual Harassment
🏳️🌈 Urinating Karen Pees in Verizon Store After Refusing to Wear a Mask
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ These Russian wedding photos are Photoshop FAILS in the best way possible. [OMG BLOG]
★ GOP Rep. Ted Yoho denies calling AOC a “fucking bitch” on the U.S. Capitol Steps in “apology” over his “abrupt manner.” [Towleroad]
★ Madonna has revealed she was hit with a one million dollar fine by the Russian government. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Hunky TikTok User and U.S. Marine Timothy Byrnes has a message for the anti-makers. [Curt and Frank]
★ 24 Facts about Tony Randall‘s controversial sitcom “Love, Sydney.” [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Cher at the Oscars! No, not the time you’re thinking of. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Patricia Heaton got sober at 60: Women who drink moderately can become alcoholics. [Celebitchy]
★ Legendary NYC Hell’s Kitchen gay bar Therapy has probably served its last drink. [Boy Culture]